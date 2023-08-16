972 Doli villages to get road connectivity

Paderu (Alluri District): Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy brought many revolutionary changes during his regime with the spirit of Swaraj and village development. He said that the Mahatma’s aspirations are being realised by setting up village ward secretariats for the establishment of Grama Swaraj, which Gandhiji dreamed of.



The 77th Independence Day celebrations of the Alluri Sitarama Raju district were held at the Talarisinghi school ground in Paderu as a feast for the eyes. Minister Amarnath hoisted the national flag as District In-charge Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the CM is being praised by national and international organisations for implementing many development and welfare programmes. He said that the CM is providing the benefits of Navratna schemes based on eligibility alone. Amarnath disclosed that Rs 20 lakh has been allocated in each secretariat across the state to solve the problems. But the CM has shown his special affection for the tribal people by sanctioning Rs 40 lakh in the Alluri district.

He said that a medical college is being set up with Rs 500 crore to improve health in tribal areas and the classes will start from the next academic year. Under the family doctor concept, doctors go to villages and conduct 14 types of tests and give 67 types of medicines to patients free of cost. He explained that hundreds of crores of rupees are being spent on the expansion of roads. He said that under Nadu-Nedu, the layout of the schools has been changed to a modern one. The minister said that 17,111 houses have been sanctioned for the poor and construction of 337 houses has been completed. Bank linkage of Rs 73.3 crore to 1,719 Self-Help Groups and a loan of Rs 9.15 crore to 1,818 societies have been sanctioned through Stri Nidhi.

He said that Rs 94.33 crore are being distributed to 1,22,768 pensioners on the 1st of every month through volunteers. He said that 6,945 works have been proposed with Rs 630 crore through Jal Jeevan Mission for providing clean water to the tribals. About 1000 of these are in various stages of progress. A sum of Rs 20.96 crore was sanctioned for the construction of 130 Anganwadi buildings. He informed that a proposal of Rs 732 crore has been prepared through the Employment Guarantee scheme for the construction of roads in 1,648 villages without road facilities including 972 Doli villages under Mission Connect Paderu.

He explained that 73,200 acres of land rights were distributed to 25,145 tribal families under Rampachodavaram ITDA and 16,714 acres of land rights were given to 4,348 tribal families under Chintur ITDA. He said that 4500 acres of land will be distributed to 2500 tribals under Paderu ITDA. The minister said that as part of the recent survey conducted, 48 villages in the flooded mandals of the Polavaram project have been included in the list of flooded villages.

District Collector Sumit Kumar, Joint Collector J Shiva Srinivas, Paderu MLA K Bhagya Lakshmi, Araku MLA Chetty Phalguna, ITDA PO V Abhishek, District SP Tuhin Sinha, DRO Ambedkar, ITDA Relief Project Officers VS Prabhakar, M Venkateswara Rao, Tribal Welfare Department DD I Kondalarao and district officials of various departments participated in the programme.