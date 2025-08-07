98-yr-old freedom fighter shares her vision for India’s future

VIJAYAWADA: On the anniversary of the 1942 Quit India Movement, a pivotal moment in India’s struggle for Independence, a 98-year-old freedom fighter, Manorama, shared her experiences and perspective on the state of the nation today.

At 98, her words and thoughts remain as vibrant and resolute as ever, offering a unique and invaluable perspective on India’s past and present.

Manorama, the eldest daughter of renowned Gandhian and atheist philosopher Gora, was just 14 years old when she was arrested for defying colonial laws during the Quit India Movement. She was sent to Vellore Jail, where she happily served a six-month sentence as a ’C-Class’ prisoner. After her release, Manorama continued her activism. She trained in nursing at a Kasturba Trust Centre and dedicated herself to serving people in slums. At the invitation of Mahatma Gandhi, she and her father spent time at his ashram in Sevagram, where Gandhi himself taught her how to spin khadi on a charkha. Her dedication and demeanor earned her praise from the Mahatma.

Manorama was a revolutionary woman who broke with her orthodox family background to marry in India’s first-ever caste-free wedding, an event held at Gandhi’s ashram in the presence of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. After her marriage, she and her family lived for many years in a poor neighbourhood in Vanapamula village.

She also dedicated 35 years to managing a girls’ hostel in Gudivada, a facility inaugurated by Dr B R Ambedkar.

During a recent interview on her 97th birthday, Manorama reflected on the current state of India.

She lamented that despite gaining independence from foreign rule, the nation has yet to truly ”wake up” from its apathetic slumber. She expressed deep sadness over the persistent sexual assaults on women and the fact that Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of women being able to walk alone at midnight without fear has not been realised.

Manorama stressed that a truly developed country is one where women live without fear and as equals to men. She believes that societal transformation is rooted in an individual’s self-conduct.

Today, she continues her work through the ”Maarpu Trust,” an organisation she founded to promote women’s empowerment and safety.

Manorama is described by many as a living embodiment of the combined ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar - a true jewel of India’s history.