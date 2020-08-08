9,816 Coronavirus patients in home isolation in East Godavari

Coronavirus in East Godavari: East Godavari District Joint Collector G Rajakumari has stated that there are 9,816 Covid-19 patients in home isolation in the district.



She inspected Covid-19 control centre at Collectorate here on Friday. She said that they are providing medical facilities to Covid-19 victims and monitoring medical services through Covid Control centre.

The government is providing 108 Ambulance services and 30 RBSK bus services to them. She said that there are three Covid-19 Care Centres in the district. As per the orders of the District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy 50 sanitation workers are appointed at Bommuru Covid Care Centre. They are providing services to them.

Additional DMHO Dr Ramesh and others were present.