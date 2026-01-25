982 police to get awards on Republic Day

On the occasion of Republic Day, the Union government has announced awards for 982 police personnel across the country in recognition of gallantry and distinguished service.

The honours include gallantry and service medals for police, fire service personnel and home guards. Six officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been selected for the President’s Awards.

Among the recipients are ASP RMK Tirumalachari from Andhra Pradesh, and Additional SP GS Prakash Rao and Sub-Inspector Damodar Reddy from Telangana, who will receive President’s Medals for distinguished service. Head Constable Marri Venkat Reddy of Telangana has been chosen for a gallantry award.