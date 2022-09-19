99 large-scale industries have started production in Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that 99 large-scale industries have started production in the state in three years investing Rs. 46,280 crores of investments have come through which 62,541 people got employment in the state. CM Jagan explained that four more central government institutions are under construction.

A discussion was held on Monday in the Assembly on industrial development. Speaking on this occasion, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that many steps have been taken toward development in the last three years. He said that 17 states in the country competed for Bulk Drug park where Andhra Pradesh has bagged it and alleged that Chandrababu has written a letter to centers to stop it. YS Jagan said that KTR and Maharashtra government is questioning the centre for not giving us the bulk drug park and asked what's happening with Chandrababu.

The chief minister said that industrial progress in Andhra Pradesh is better now than during Chandrababu's tenure and opined that the state has ranked number one in ease of doing for the third year in a row. He said more investments are coming to the state than in the past as the industrialists are satisfied with the policies of the government. "The government is supporting the MSME sector and gave incentives of Rs.2,500 crore to the MSME sector. We are supporting small-scale industries and providing employment to 12 lakh people through the MSME sector," he said adding that the government was paying outstanding dues of the Chandrababu regime.

The chief minister said that Naidu has demolished the MSME which employs lakhs of people and the sector has been sustained by the actions of our government. The chief minister further said that the entrepreneurs have increased confidence in the government with the incentives being provided. He said that renowned companies in the country like Century Plywood, Sun pharma, Birla, Adani, and Aditya Mittal are coming to AP. He said that the state has topped the country with a growth rate of 11.43%.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that during Chandrababu's tenure, an average of Rs.11,94 crores were invested, while in these three years, an average of Rs.12,702 crores were invested and added that with the establishment of a Bulk Drug park in Kakinada, employment for 30000 people will be creative. He said steps are being taken rapidly to set up a steel plant in Kadapa and said that they are developing three industrial corridors in the state. Development of Visakha-Chennai, Chennai-Bangalore, and Hyderabad-Bangalore corridors.