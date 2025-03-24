A 15-year odyssey of art and literature

Visakhapatnam: For 15 years, Visakha Rasajna Vedika has been a cultural beacon in Visakhapatnam, fostering literature, performing arts, and Indian heritage. Through book launches, traditional ‘avadhanams,’ music concerts, and thought-provoking lectures, the organization has championed artistic excellence while honoring luminaries for their contributions.

Founded on April 16, 2010, by Dr. Gandikota Raghurama Rao, a distinguished dermatologist and passionate patron of the arts, the Vedika was inaugurated by the late ‘Kalatapasvi’ K. Viswanath, a legend of Indian cinema. Despite his demanding medical career, Dr. Raghurama Rao finds fulfillment in connecting people with literature and culture. “Though I’ve received national and international accolades, nothing compares to the joy of promoting art and literature through Visakha Rasajna Vedika,” he reflects. Over the years, Vedika has organized over 150 events, offering a platform for artistes, intellectuals, and authors. Its diverse initiatives have made it a cultural hub, attracting both connoisseurs and creators. The Vedika has played a vital role in preserving Telugu literary heritage.

In 2022, it celebrated the centenary of Raavi Sastry, attended by former Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, an ardent admirer of Sastry’s ideology. It also honored Kalipatnam Rama Rao’s 90th birthday with ‘Navatitaranam,’ recognizing his literary contributions. The late actor-author Gollapudi Maruthi Rao’s 80th birthday was another milestone event.

A historic highlight was the 113th birth anniversary celebration of Sri Sri, titled Nithya Nuthanudu Sri Sri, bringing together multiple literary forums to pay homage to the revolutionary poet.