A book on suicide prevention launched

Visakhapatnam: City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi laid emphasis on understanding the signals of suicidal thoughts and the need to focus on its prevention.

Launching a book ‘Hold On - Suicide Vaccination and First Aid’ in the city on Wednesday, the City Commissioner of Police made it clear that people in distress can contact him to seek support. Speaking on the occasion, he explained the importance of such books that would be of a great help in preventing suicides.

The book in Telugu, focused on suicide prevention, outreach and saving lives, is authored by psychologist and psycho-legal advisor Dr Pujitha Josyula. Explaining what made her write the book, she narrated how suicide vaccination serves as an effective tool to prevent suicidal thoughts among people, especially among minors.

The psychologist briefed about an action plan to be taken by parents, friends and relatives as a community and help those suffering from suicidal thoughts. She introduced a questionnaire where anyone can use this to know the emotional wellbeing of the victims.

“The last chapter gives details of self help and suicidal first aid kit,” she informed, adding the details of the book.

Associate vice-president, HR and SCM, Toyotsu Rare Earths India Pvt Ltd B Muralidhara Rao briefed about his experiences with the industry and how it focuses on taking care of the people in distress.

Principal of Government Polytechnic College K Ratna Kumar, Visakhapatnam, senior lecturer SV Ramana, among others, were present.