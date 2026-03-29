A book that focuseson finding joy within

Visakhapatnam: Author, wellbeing and happiness coach LN Holani launched his book ‘The Science of Inner Joy’ in the city. The book launch was organised in the presence of Samba Das Prabhuji, president of ISKCON Visakhapatnam, Eshwari Prabhakar, Principal of Visakha Valley School, Niranjan Kumar Somani, president of Rajasthani Sanskritik Mandal, and Jaydeep Biswas, general manager of The Park hotel.

According to the author, the book focuses on inner wellbeing, emotional balance and the search for true happiness in modern life.

“The Science of Inner Joy explores the idea that while people often search for happiness outside, the real source of joy lies within. Through thoughtful reflections and practical insights, the book encourages readers to pause, reflect, and reconnect with themselves,” the authorsaid.