A bus veered off after driver suffers heart attack in Bapatla, one injured

Live
Just In
Highlights
A bus operated by the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) veered off course and crashed into agricultural fields after the driver suffered a heart attack.
A bus operated by the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) veered off course and crashed into agricultural fields after the driver suffered a heart attack. The bus, traveling from Rayalle to Chirala, encountered the medical emergency while passing through Karlapalem.
Eyewitness reports indicate that the driver, Sambasiva Rao, collapsed at the wheel, causing the bus to slow down gradually before it left the road. Fortunately, all 40 passengers on board managed to escape the vehicle safely. However, one individual sustained injuries when the out-of-control bus struck a nearby bicycle.
The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.
