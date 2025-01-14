A Chola dynasty village turns occult centre

Nellore: Once a sacred haven for the Chola dynasty, Prabhagiripatnam is now a forgotten village on the brink of extinction. Located about 37 kilometres from Nellore, in Podalakuru Mandal, Prabhagi-ripatnam was once a thriving settlement with 101 temples, 101 wells, and a rich spiritual history.

Today, it is a shadow of its for-mer glory, with only around 70 houses and a dwindling popula-tion of 700 people. The history of this village is etched in a stone inscription (Sila Sasanam), revealing its significance during the Chola dynasty in the 10th century.

According to the inscription, King Peda Chola, a devout and kind ruler, would visit the 101 temples daily, fasting until he completed his rituals. His queens, equally pious, would bathe in the 101 wells, some of which are still deep today. The king even made generous donations to ensure the maintenance of these temples, underscoring the village's once-thriving reli-gious importance.

However, the village’s fortune took a dramatic turn after the Cho-la dynasty. Muslim invaders, during a period of religious intoler-ance, destroyed most of the temples, except the Hanuman tem-ple at the entrance and the Kailasanatha Sannidhi (Shivalayam). The invaders desecrated the idols, beheading them and leaving the temples in ruins.

In present times, Prabhagiripatnam has become a hotspot for treasure hunters, attracting those seeking to unearth its lost rich-es. Alongside this, the village has gained notoriety for being a refuge for practitioners of black magic (Kshrudra Pujalu), particu-larly during Amavasya and Pournami. The once-sacred place is now associated with sinister practices, leaving locals distressed.

“It is unfortunate that a village once known as the ‘Living Palace of Gods’ has now become a place where devils reside,” said vil-lager P Venugopal. He, along with others, has taken it upon him-self to protect the village from further exploitation and occult practices. The surrounding forests, once a rich sanctuary of flora and fau-na, have also become a hunting ground for poachers, who indis-criminately kill wildlife for their pelts and skins. Despite repeated pleas from the villagers for help, the district authorities seem to have turned a deaf ear to their concerns. In a visit several years ago, then Minister for Archaeology Ne-durumalli Rajyalakshmi requested detailed reports on the vil-lage’s historical importance. Unfortunately, the officials were un-able to provide any significant information. With Prabhagiripatnam's cultural and historical heritage slipping into oblivion, locals are now appealing to the present government to act. They are urging authorities to reconstruct at least a few destroyed temples and protect the idols currently stored under trees. They hope this would not only preserve their rich cultural legacy but also promote the village as a potential tourist destina-tion, bringing attention to its forgotten history.