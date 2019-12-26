A day after cabinet meeting, CM Jagan Reddy to visit Visakhapatnam on December 28

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam on December 28, Visakhapatnam district party in-charge and MP Vijayasai Reddy said. CM Jagan is coming to the district after announcing it as executive capital. On this occasion, MPs, MLAs and party leaders are invited by CM to participate in the CM's program. He also stated that he had no assets except a plot in Visakha. He said that the TDP's campaign to settle the disputed land is unreal.

Vijayasai Reddy threw a challenge to the TDP to prove if he had land in Visakhapatnam. He took a dig at Rajya Sabha member Sujana Chowdhary citing him to be the covert of Chandrababu. "The BJP understands that he has sent three others along with him. It is revealed that Sujana Chowdhary is in Delhi who is working to protect Naidu's assets.

He asserted that managing systems is not always possible.