A decade-long name change in limbo

Rajamahendravaram: Rajahmundry, a city steeped in history, finds itself in the throes of an enduring identity crisis. Despite its official name change to Rajamahendravaram a decade ago, the new name has failed to gain traction in the national lexicon, largely due to a glaring omission from the Central Gazette. This bureaucratic oversight has led to widespread confusion and frustration among locals, with major travel hubs, such as the railway station and airport, still bearing the old name of Rajahmundry.

The genesis of this name change dates back to July 2015, following a tragic stampede at Pushkar Ghat during the Godavari Maha Pushkaram festival. Then-Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who camped in the city for five days to oversee the relief operations, announced a symbolic gesture to rename the city Rajamahendravaram as a tribute to its historical significance.

The new name, which is believed to have been bestowed upon the city by the 11th-century Chalukya king Rajaraja Narendra, was officially adopted by the state government a few months later. The change was reflected in all state government offices and documents, and the state even issued a gazette notification on January 1, 2016.

However, the state’s efforts appear to have stalled at the central level. The Ministry of Home Affairs acknowledged the change but requested the state to forward copies of the gazette notification to various central agencies, including the Ministry of Railways and the Department of Posts. This critical step appears to have been overlooked, resulting in the current state of limbo.

The continued use of the old name on official travel documents and Central government records is a significant setback to efforts to honour the city’s heritage. The local populace is left disheartened by the lack of follow-through, as the city’s new identity remains relegated to state records while its old name persists in the public domain. Theongoing mix-up underscores the need for a swift resolution to formalise the name change across all official platforms.

Despite the state government’s official name change, key central establishments, including the airport at Madhurapudi and the railway station, continue to be identified as ‘Rajahmundry’, highlighting an ongoing disparity in official records.

Upon being contacted by ‘The Hans India’ regarding the issue, district joint collector S Chinna Ramudu stated that he would investigate whether the information regarding the name change was sent to the Central government and the reasons for the delay in its registration.

Residents and cultural enthusiasts are now urging the government to ensure the name change process is fully completed by the time of the 2027 Pushkaralu, a goal that would finally end the decade-long confusion.