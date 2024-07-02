A festive atmosphere prevails in city as beneficiaries get pensions

Visakhapatnam: Pensioners who faced trouble during election time in getting their pension heaved a sigh of relief as the new alliance government distributed it on the first day of the month to them.

About 95.15 percent of beneficiaries received NTR Bharosa Pension in Visakhapatnam on the first day of the month. A festive atmosphere prevailed in the district as pensions were distributed to the beneficiaries. Alliance MLAs came forward to disburse the pensions in their respective constituencies. Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha gave away pension to the beneficiaries at Pedagummuluru of S Rayavaram mandal.

At 65th ward of Gajuwaka segment, MLA and TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao distributed pensions. Later, the BJP-TDP-JSP leaders performed ‘palabhishekam’ to the portrait of N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan.

Meanwhile, Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao gave away pensions to the beneficiaries at 5th and 7th wards.

At Akkayyapalem, north constituency MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju participated in the pension distribution exercise.South constituency MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav distributed pensions at various wards of the segment.