A heroic rise from Power Star to Political Powerhouse

Rajamahendravaram: Pawan Kalyan, a renowned figure in the Telugu film industry, has successfully followed in the footsteps of his brother, Megastar Chiranjeevi, by not only continuing the family’s cinematic legacy but also establishing himself as a formidable political leader. In the 2024 elections, Pawan Kalyan secured a resounding victory as the MLA for Pithapuram in the Kakinada district, winning by a margin of over 70,000 votes. His political journey reached a new pinnacle as he took on the role of Deputy Chief Minister, becoming the second most important figure in the cabinet.

Pawan Kalyan’s political success is the result of relentless hard work and strategic alliances. As part of the NDA coalition, his party, Jana Sena, contested 21 seats and remarkably won all of them, setting a record in political history with a 100 per cent strike rate.

His political involvement began in 2008 when Chiranjeevi founded the Praja Rajyam Party, where Pawan served as the youth wing president. After the 2009 elections, the Praja Rajyam Party merged with the Congress, prompting Pawan to establish the Jana Sena Party on March 14, 2014.

In the wake of Andhra Pradesh’s bifurcation, Jana Sena abstained from the 2014 elections in the newly formed state. Instead, the party strategically supported the TDP and BJP alliance. The 2019 elections marked Jana Sena’s direct participation, with Pawan Kalyan contesting from Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka constituencies. Despite facing defeat in both, Jana Sena managed to secure one seat in the state assembly.

Undeterred by the setbacks, Pawan continued his political journey with renewed vigour. Between 2019 and 2024, he spearheaded a campaign against the misrule of the YSRCP. His call to unite anti-government votes played a crucial role in forming the NDA alliance.

In September 2023, Pawan boldly announced the alliance with TDP at Rajahmundry central jail and pressured BJP to join forces, while also strengthening Jana Sena by conducting state-wide tours and meetings.

Despite numerous attempts by the ruling party to undermine his campaign in Pithapuram, Pawan Kalyan’s connection with the constituency’s unique spirit and his commitment to its development resonated with the people. His key promises included protection from sea erosion, better marketing facilities for Uppada weavers, benefits for fishermen, and boosting tourism in Pithapuram.