A platform for children to hone skills in a variety of sessions

Visakhapatnam: After engaging children in a variety of activities, Summer Coaching Camp 2025 organised by East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (ECoRWWO) concluded in Visakhapatnam.

The month-long camp held at Anurag Montessori School provided a platform to hone their skills.

Participants took part in a host of sessions like karate, yoga, calligraphy, drawing, chess, art and craft, keyboard, vocal music, and dance. This year, a special training in fabric painting and tailoring was introduced for women.

Organised under the guidance of Jyotsna Bohra, president of ECoRWWO, the camp included distribution of certificates to outstanding participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Jyotsna Bohra highlighted the significance of such events, stating that the camp provided an opportunity for the city’s children to utilise the vast resources of the railways, develop skills, foster team spirit, and make the most of their summer holidays.

The valedictory function was held at Rail Club, Visakhapatnam in the presence of Madhumita Sahoo, vice president of ECoRWWO, Ankita Sharma, secretary, and other executive members.

This year, the camp saw a participation of over 100 children, including those from non-railway families. Also, more than 20 women benefited from the fabric designing classes.