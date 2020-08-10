A rare bird spotted in Chittoor district, locals assume it Garuda Pakshi

A rare bird has been spotted in Deganipalli of B Kothakota mandal of Chittoor district. The locals who were busy in their agriculture works in the village has seen a rare bird. The locals who first witnessed a animal in fields thought it could be a rabbit and later found that it is strange bird with different shape. The two guys had stepped forward and grabbed the bird.

Looking at the bird, the locals identified big hawks and thought that it is a rare species in the family of bird. They discussed for a long time that this and assumed that is the Garuda Pakshi mentioned in the Puranas while one person said that it was an aquiline. The bird was carefully observed and examined for a while. Being a very rare bird, all the locals looked up and took some selfies.

Later, they left the bird in the fields, which flew away from the spot, however, the bird photos have now gone viral.