A three-day-long ‘Indexpo’ begins

Visakhapatnam: A number of exhibitors from across the country are expected to take part in the ‘Vizag SME International Expo and Industrial and Engineering Expo’ (Indexpo) hosted in Visakhapatnam, starting March 27.

The three-day long expo aims at benefiting the industries in Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh as exhibitors will showcase latest technologies and other technical aspects at the venue. Organised by Indore Infoline Private Limited in association with PHDCCI and Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the platform will provide a great opportunity for MSMEs to network.

According to organisers, the exhibition will showcase 5,000 units of various industrial products. “Through the exhibition, we are confident of registering a sale worth Rs 50 crore from all participating brands,” they informed.

More than 70 exhibitors from cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Nagpur and Vijayawada are showcasing their products such as industrial automation, machine tools, bearings, switchgears, welding equipments, power tools, hand tools, cutting tools, scientific equipments, lab equipments, material handling products, safety products, maintenance products, etc., “This will open new opportunities for business in the city. Students can also visit to get a first-hand exposure for industrial products,” said Sudarsan Swamy, president of VCCI and RK Agarwal, managing director of Indore Infoline.

Organisers appealed to industries of Vizag and Andhra Pradesh to visit the expo and participate in the upcoming industrial shows in Raipur, Hyderabad and Mumbai.