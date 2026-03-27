Skill development is key to education

For a long time, India’s education system followed a clear promise: study well, earn a degree, and employment will follow. That promise no longer holds the same weight.

Today, a visible shift is underway. A degree may still open the first door, but it is skills that determine whether a young person is able to step in, stay relevant, and grow in their careers. Increasingly, employability is being linked not just to qualifications, but to the ability to apply knowledge in real-world situations. Recent data makes this gap difficult to overlook. Nearly 40% of Indian graduates under the age of 25 are unemployed, according to the Azim Premji University’s State of Working India 2026 report. This reflects a deeper issue—while access to education has expanded, alignment with industry needs remains limited.

The paradox of educated unemployment

India is home to one of the largest youth populations in the world, often described as a demographic dividend. However, this dividend can only materialise when potential is matched with preparation. Every year, millions of young people enter the workforce with degrees, yet employers continue to report a shortage of job-ready candidates.

At the core of this issue is a gap in readiness. Much of the education system continues to prioritise rote learning over application-based understanding. Students may grasp theoretical concepts but often struggle to apply them in practical contexts. They prepare for exams, but not always for environments that demand problem-solving, communication and adaptability.

This challenge is more pronounced for students from underserved communities. Limited access to exposure, mentorship and practical learning opportunities can restrict their ability to translate education into employment, despite completing formal degrees.

Embedding skills within school education

Skill development is often treated as something that begins after schooling. However, the foundation for employability is built much earlier. The goal is to develop individuals who can learn, adapt and apply their knowledge effectively.

As the nature of work continues to evolve, the ability to use knowledge becomes as important as acquiring it. Education systems need to move towards approaches that encourage critical thinking, collaboration and practical application from an early stage.

Reframing vocational education

Vocational education in India has traditionally been viewed as a secondary option. This perception has limited its potential. In reality, many fast-growing sectors today require skill-based expertise and practical competence.

Providing early exposure to vocational pathways can help students make informed decisions and prepare for diverse career options. It also helps recognise the value of skilled work, which plays an essential role in economic and social development.

Breaking cycles, building agency

For students from low-income backgrounds, skill-based education can create more immediate pathways to employment. Traditional degree routes may take years to translate into income, while targeted training programmes can offer quicker entry into the workforce.

In such cases, education becomes more than academic achievement. It enables individuals to contribute economically, support their families and build a sense of independence. This shift extends beyond financial outcomes to influence confidence and long-term aspirations.

The way forward

To fully utilise its demographic advantage, India may need to rethink how education is defined and delivered. This includes greater emphasis on experiential learning, stronger connections between industry and academia, and continued support for vocational pathways.

Frameworks such as the National Education Policy 2020 have highlighted the importance of integrating skills and practical exposure into education. However, effective implementation will be key to bridging the gap between learning and employability.

The urgency of this shift is increasingly evident. As the nature of work continues to change, education systems will need to adapt to ensure that students are prepared not only to complete their studies, but also to participate meaningfully in the workforce. The author is Founder & Managing Trustee, Lotus Petal Foundation.