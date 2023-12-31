A year of less crime and more peace

Anantapur: The multi-pronged strategy adopted by the district police has resulted in bringing down crime rate and also atrocities against women, apart from tackling online frauds and economic offences, stated SP KKN Anburajan. He briefed the media about the crime cases situation in the district here on Saturday.

According to him, the district police major achievement was apprehending the kingpin Anayatullah of cybercrimes in Jammu and Kashmir by the district’s special police party. Besides, PD Act was imposed against 11 matka peddlers and ex-communicated them from the district.

The police had operated in a responsible way to register drastic reduction in crime compared to last and previous years. They were keen in tackling SC, ST atrocities cases. In online frauds and economic offences front, more than Rs 2 crore was recovered in online frauds.

SP Anburajan said that only 915 cases of murder and attempt to murder, rioting, kidnapping and attack on women were reported against the 1,062 cases reported in 2022. Among the 915 cases, 19 per cent were related to attempt to murder and murder, 61 per cent to rioting and 26 per cent to kidnapping. Pending investigation cases came down by 32 per cent. Cases under investigation came down to 1,901 from 5,895 cases and dacoities and robberies came down by 15 per cent.

Also, the police were able to recover Rs 7 crore worth stolen property in 2023, while they recovered Rs 3.71 crore worth stolen articles and ornaments in 2022. A Maharashtra-based robbery gang was arrested, which was involved in Guntakal robbery. Out of the 6,061 petitions received from the people, most of them were resolved. Nearly six lakh women have downloaded Disha App in the current year. The district police also organised 14,854 awareness programmes on Disha App registration, women protection laws, child marriages etc. As many as 114 cases were registered through Disha App complaints.

Women are being reached out through 628 women police, who are doing yeomen service to the women in distress.