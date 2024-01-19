‘Aadudam Andhra’ becomes war zone: Kabaddi TEAMS attack each other

Owk (Nandyal district): The playgrounds of ‘Aadudam Andhra’ programme became war zones with the players indulging in physical fights. One such incident took place in Owk mandal on Thursday.

The State government with a novel aim to bring out sport talent among the students has launched Aadudam Andhra event, in which cricket,

Kabbadi and several other sports were included. The sports are being organised at village, ward secretariat and mandal levels.

As part of this programme, Kabbadi competition was conducted at Zilla Parishad High School in Owk of Banaganapalle constituency in Nandyal district. Two teams of Owk and Uppalapadu were playing the match. After playing for some time, suddenly players of the two teams started attacking each other. The efforts of the referees to stop the fight proved futile. High tension prevailed on the premises.

The referees immediately brought the issue to the notice of police personnel, who rushed to the spot and brought the situations under control.

According to sources, few mistakes took place while giving game points to the teams. Moreover, only one person was going for the ride all the time. The referee didn’t heed the request to send another person for the ride. This ignited verbal argument among the players, which turned into violent attack, the sources said.

The village heads of both the teams were called to the police station and with a warning the issue has been sorted out.

Earlier also, two similar incidents took place, one ion Nandikotkur and another in Gospadu, added the source.