Aarogyasri gives lifeline to three premature babies

Ongole: Dr YSR Aarogyasri Trust supported a couple who was helpless to save their three premature babies and offered treatment of more than Rs 25 lakh.

On Saturday, the special officer of the Aarogyasri trust Dr Yadala Ashok Babu met the family members, who expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for the support, and announced that the babies gained enough weight and are doing great.

Martala Srinivasa Reddy and Venkatalakshmi have been married since 2012, and living on the income by selling plastic goods on a pushcart. After more than a decade, Venkatalakshmi conceived and the doctors informed that she was carrying a risky pregnancy, a triplet.

The couple wanted to continue the pregnancy, and the woman delivered two girls and a boy, with an average weight of 1.20 kg at a hospital. As the babies were underweight, the doctors informed them that they require treatment under a neonatal ventilator, which may cost about Rs 7 lakh per baby.

The parents shifted children to Amma Hospital and requested treatment under Dr YSR Aarogyasri.

Learning about the severity and emergency of the case, the trust special officer Dr Yadala Ashok Babu coordinated with the doctors and assured the total bill was cleared under the scheme.

After treatment for a month, the babies attained an average weight of 1.70 kg and were discharged by the hospital.

Dr Ashok said that the credit for the help goes to the CM, who included almost every procedure of treatment in the Aarogyasri scheme and gave him the opportunity to serve the public as a special officer.