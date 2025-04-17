ABCD Award for Vizianagaram police

Vizianagaram: District Police, led by SP Vakul Jindal have been honoured with the prestigious ABCD (Award for Best in Crime Detection) from DGP Harish Kumar Gupta for their swift action in resolving a major digital arrest scam.

The award was given for the successful investigation of the digital arrest case by the One Town Police Station. The DGP praised the proactive efforts of SP Vakul Jindal, Inspector S Srinivas, SI VL Prasanna Kumar, and Constable Y Ramaraju, all of whom played key roles in the case. This operation resulted in the freezing of 22 lakhs rupees and the arrest of the primary accused, Mumin Tariq Bhatt, from Jammu and Kashmir.

Follow-up raids in Maharashtra led to the arrest of four additional suspects in Mumbai and Pune, with seizures including 10 lakhs rupees in cash, gold valued at 9.2 lakhs rupees, and six mobile phones.

The scam involved impersonation through Telegram groups, targeting victims across India. The DGP emphasised the importance of public awareness regarding cybercrimes and the need for strict action against digital fraud.

Notably, Vizianagaram secured third place among all districts for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The awards were presented at the DGP office in Mangalagiri, attended by top officials.