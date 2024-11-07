Abhaya women safety initiative launched

Eluru : District police launched women safety initiative Abhaya here on Wednesday. Eluru Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) GVG Ashok Kumar, district collector K Vetri Selvi, and joint collector Dhatri Reddy attended the event as special guests.

Collector Vetri Selvi commended the SP K Pratap Shiva Kishore for launching the Abhaya app in the district and assured full support of the district administration for all efforts related to women’s safety.

IGP Ashok Kumar congratulated the SP for initiating the Abhaya Women’s Safety Programme in Eluru and said that 30% of the police personnel in the district are women. Joint collector Dhatri Reddy spoke about the significance of women’s advancement in various fields and the positive impact women in the police force can have on society.

She encouraged female police personnel to instil a sense of security among women and girls in the community, enabling them to move freely without fear.

Addressing the gathering, SP Pratap Shiva Kishore referred to the female officers as the ‘real heroes’ and cited Kiran Bedi, the first woman to join the Indian Police Service, as an enduring inspiration. He announced a dedicated phone number, 9550351100, for women to report in distress. Additionally, he highlighted the availability of an anonymous reporting form accessible at https://formurl.com/to/abhaya, which operates under his personal supervision to ensure immediate action.

He encouraged female officers at police stations to listen to complainants with respect, assist them promptly, and offered opportunities to serve as writers in police stations, fostering their professional growth.