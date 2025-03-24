About 47,000 attend Ullas exam

Vizianagaram: About 47000 people have attended the assessment exam organised by the Adult Education department in the district.

Ullas is a programme sponcered by Union government to improve literacy among adults. The district administration has identified 48,578 adults in various mandals, towns and villages and fixed the targets to mandal-level officers to convert all those illiterates into literates by helping them learn, write, read and sign.

Volunteers were selected to execute the scheme. Around 875 schools were selected to conduct the exam and on Sunday 46,953 adults have appeared for the exam.

Collector B R Ambedkar visited the exam centre in Jami and said that having literacy is a strength for an individual and even a daily labourer can learn reading and writing with the help of their children or some other educated person.