Abysmal road to educational institutions remains neglected
Damaged gravel between Duppalavalasa village and Thotapalem road
Srikakulam: A road leading to Dr B R Ambedkar residential school, junior college and connects several other villages has been neglected by the governments for the last 25 years. The institution was established 30 years ago at Duppalavalasa in Bhudavarapupeta village in Etcherla mandal.
At that time, a gravel road was laid towards the institution which was connected Thotapalem village to Srikakulam city. Since then, the road has been in a state of neglect. Students, staff and residents of the village and adjacent villagers are facing trouble in travelling on the road.
At that time, the road was laid by the roads and buildings department. Recently, several real estate ventures and residential layouts have come up improved but the road still remained as gravel road with potholes and heaps of gravel.
Two-wheeler riders and auto-rickshaw drivers are scared to pass on the road. Residents of Duppalavalasa village and adjacent villages, students, staff and parents of the residential school and college students have expressed dissatisfaction over negligence of governments in upgrading the road as blacktop (BT) road in the past 25 years. They are hoping that the present NDA alliance government in the state will take up steps to make it a permanent road as CM N Chandrababu Naidu had assured to develop roads.