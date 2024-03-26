Live
ACA plans to organise Women’s Premier League
Secretary Gopinath Reddy says permission is sought to organise the league along with APL this year
Visakhapatnam: Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) secretary S R Gopinath Reddy stated that permission was sought to organise Women’s Premier League along with Andhra Premier League from this year.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah was approached for the permission for the same and he responded positively to it. The ACA honoured runners of BCCI Inter-State Under-19 Women’s T-20 Championship ACA women’s team members in Visakhapatnam.
The ACA secretary on behalf of Andhra Cricket Association gave Rs 20 lakh to the ACA women’s team at the PM Palem stadium.
Speaking on the occasion, Gopinath Reddy said the Andhra Pradesh women’s team gained recognition all over the country as the ACA organised the women’s T-20 league for the first time in the country. With an aim to provide nutritious food to the young sportspersons, who have passed the zonal level, the ACA secretary announced that financial assistance of Rs.3,000 would be given to them from April. Approximately Rs 1.5 crore would be spent for the purpose, he added.
The ACA secretary mentioned that plans are made with an aim to produce international cricketers from AP. He said talented young cricketers would be given world class training in other countries along with the best coaching in the country.
Later, IPL Governing Council member V Chamundeswaranath handed over electric bikes to the team members.
ACA Apex Council member N.Geetha, ACA CEO M.V. Shiva Reddy, CFO Y Naveen Kumar, general managers Y S Kumar and S M N Rohit Varma, VDCA general secretary K Parthasaradhi and selection committee members participated in the programme.