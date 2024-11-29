ACB conducts raids on ex PA of Krishna Das

Srikakulam: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted simultaneous raids at residences and properties of Gondu Murali, former personal assistant of former deputy CM Dharmana Krishna Das on Thursday.

The ACB officials carried out searches at properties and residences belonging to Murali at Lingannaidupeta village in Jalumuru mandal, Dantha village in Saravakota mandal, Kotabommali, Srikakulam city and Visakhapatnam on Thursday on charges of having disproportionate assets. Murali is native of Lingannaidupeta village and his in-laws’ village is Dantha. He joined the medical department as lab technician in Group-IV category in 2008 and later worked as official PA for former deputy CM as both belong to the same community Polinati Velama.

Now Murali is working as lab technician at Budithi community health centre.