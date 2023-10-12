ACB court approves PT Warrant against Naidu in Fibernet case, asks to appear on Monday

The Vijayawada Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court has approved a PT warrant in the Fiber Net case against former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.



The magistrate has ordered Naidu to personally appear in court from 10:30 am to 5 pm. Naidu is currently on judicial remand until the 19th of this month.

The magistrate has specified that Naidu must be present for this process on Monday. Arguments on the quash petition filed by Naidu will continue in the Supreme Court on Friday.

The ACB court has stated that they will act in accordance with the orders given by the Supreme Court. The arguments put forth by CID advocate Vivekananda were heard.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu has got relief in IRR case till next week and in Angallu case for today. However, the High Court reserved the verdict in Angallu case and announce the decision on Friday. Naidu's SLP petition will also be heard in Supreme Court on Friday afternoon.