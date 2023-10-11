ACB court dismisses Naidu's Right to Audience petition, likely to hear petition on Fibernet case

Vijayawada ACB court has dismissed the right to audience petition filed by the lawyers on behalf of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. The court will soon hear arguments in the Fiber Net case.

During the proceedings, lawyers from both sides discussed the orders issued by the High Court and provided updates on the Angallu and Inner Ring Road cases to the ACB court judge.

The counsel representing the CID informed the court that they are prepared to present arguments regarding the PT warrant in the Fiber Net case.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu received relief from the High Court as the Court ordered that Chandrababu should not be arrested until the 16th of Monday in the case of the Inner Ring Road, and until the 12th of Thursday in the Angallu case. These are interim orders issued by the court.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Chandrababu's lawyer, Dammalapati Srinivas, requested the court to issue interim orders preventing Chandrababu's arrest in both cases. He assured the court of Chandrababu's cooperation with the investigation. The court directed the government lawyers to discuss the matter with the CID and the Home Department.