ACB registers case over land irregularities in Amaravati with key evidences

Another key development has taken place in Andhra Pradesh with the ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) has registered a case against the Amaravati capital land scam. The ACB is preparing for a full-fledged inquiry into Insider Trading. It is learnt that ACB has collected several key evidence in this regard. It has been observed that many leaders have bought the lands in capital in advance prior to the announcement of the capital, several TDP leaders and celebrities had purchased nearly 4,075 acres. It was found that 900 acres of assigned land had been forcibly purchased from Dalits.

The ruling YSRCP has repeatedly alleged that there was a big scandal over Amaravati lands and that there was inside trading. CM Jagan has also criticized several times in this regard. The ruling YSRCP has repeatedly demanded an inquiry into the matter. However, CM YS Jagan government on the other hand has decided to set up three capitals in Andhra Pradesh. However, the YSRCP still mentioned that there was a scam in the land acquisition case in Amaravati. In this order the registration of the ACB case on the subject of these land scandal took precedence. While the ACB has decided to register a case on the scandal in the last Chandrababu government. Meanwhile, the YSRCP has decided to raise the voice in parliament to seek CBI inquiry over land irregularities occurred during Chandrababu's rule.



The YSRCP alleges that thousands of acres of land were eroded under the CRDA and that records were also tampered with. The party leaders are incensed that corruption has taken place in AP State Fiber Net Limited (APSFL). It is learnt that the YCP MPs have decided to seek a CBI probe into the two. Earlier, the YSRCP had asked for a CBI probe.

