ACB sleuths seize Rs. 2 lakh from Ibrahimpatnam Tahsildar's car in Krishna district

Anti-corruption officials conducted an inspection at the Ibrahimpatnam Mandal Revenue Office. ACB officials, who detained the entire Revenue officers and staff, launched an investigation. ACB officials who are investigating the arrest of Chandrasekhar Naidu are collecting key evidence from him.

In addition to the Revenue office, officers are seizing vehicles and conducting searches. ACB officials seized Rs 2 lakh in the car of Tehsildar Chandrasekhar Naidu and Rs. 1 lakh in the car of a deputy tehsildar. ACB officials said that the details would be explained to the media after a full investigation. Maheshwara Raju, Happy Kripanandam and Nazeeruddin's team were involved in these raids.