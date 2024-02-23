  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Accident on Srisailam Ghat Road A jeep collided with an auto near Chintala

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

24 laborers injured, five in critical condition.. more details waited

24 laborers injured, five in critical condition.. more details waited

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X