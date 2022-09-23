Accord priority to housing: CM YS Jagan to officials

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to accord priority to housing and all goals should be met besides focusing on the districts that are lagging behind. Special interest should be shown in construction of houses in agency areas and all amenities should be provided in Jagananna colonies.

During a review on housing, revenue, municipal and urban development and tribal development at the Camp Office on Thursday, officials informed the Chief Minister that for the year 2022-23, Rs 4,318 crore worth houses were built till now. In the first phase, 15.6 lakh houses and in the second 5.56 lakh houses were sanctioned and once rains recede the works will be expedited. Plans are afoot to complete 70,000 houses phase wise, the officials said adding that works on Option 3 are being speeded up.

On TIDCO houses, the officials said works are completed and by December they will be distributed and quality is being maintained. The Chief Minister asked them to create awareness among beneficiaries.

Regarding pattas in 90 days, the officials said that 96,800 were given pattas within 90 days of applying and another 1.07 lakh pplications are being cleared.

The Chief minister also reviewed progress of works on Nadu-Nedu in welfare hostels and gurukuls. The Chief Minister said that a special officer should be appointed for monitoring the administration of Gurukul schools, SC, ST, BC, Minorities welfare hostels and the administration should be on the lines of the functioning of MEOs and SOPs should be prepared besides developing an app. Constant monitoring should be done on basic amenities, quality of food and administration.

The Chief Minister said that focus should be laid on sanitation in hostels in second phase of Nadu-Nedu, and the cosmetics given should be of good quality and steps should be taken to include this in the Vidya Kanuka kits. Quality of food should be improved in all government hostels and menu should be changed daily and a proposal to this effect should be given, he said.

All hostels should have internet facility and doctors should regularly visit the hostels and an app should be created to monitor this, he said adding that vacancies in hostels should be identified and filled up.

The officials explained about works being under taken and proposals made under Nadu-Nedu which include toilets, electrification, drinking water, painting, repairs, compound walls, mosquito proofing, furniture, bunker beds, garbage bins, modernisation of kitchens and needed materials and utensils besides 55 inch TV set and sports material and library books.

Deputy Chief Minister and tribal welfare minister P Rajanna Dora, municipal and urban development minister A Suresh, minister for housing Jogi Ramesh, chief secretary Sameer Sharma and other officials took part.