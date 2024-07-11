Accused in the Murder of Ninth Class Student Found Dead in Anakapalli

The body of Bodabattula Suresh, the accused who strangled a ninth class student, has been discovered in Koppugundupalem, Rambilli mandal, Anakapalli district. The villagers stumbled upon the deceased body near the accused's residence and promptly informed the authorities.

For four days, the police had been diligently searching for the whereabouts of the accused, deploying 12 teams in the process. Locals ultimately discovered the body of the accused on Wednesday night. The police have launched an investigation into the tragic incident.