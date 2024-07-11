Live
- Chandrababu inspects Polavaram left canal, vows to complete irrigation project
- Janga takes charge of TSCOGF
- Toll plazas fleece motorist without providing facilities
- Juhi Parmar shares how even now people stop her on the streets and address her as Kumkum
- Hello Baby wins Puraskar Nandi Award
- Foolproof guide on staying healthy this monsoon
- Advantages of personalised education guidance
- Ragging strictly banned at BITS
- Rising workloads lead to employees prioritising skills growth, adopt AI
- "Uttarakaanda" team unveils the first look of Shivanna as Maalika
Accused in the Murder of Ninth Class Student Found Dead in Anakapalli
The body of Bodabattula Suresh, the accused who strangled a ninth class student, has been discovered in Koppugundupalem, Rambilli mandal, Anakapalli...
The body of Bodabattula Suresh, the accused who strangled a ninth class student, has been discovered in Koppugundupalem, Rambilli mandal, Anakapalli district. The villagers stumbled upon the deceased body near the accused's residence and promptly informed the authorities.
For four days, the police had been diligently searching for the whereabouts of the accused, deploying 12 teams in the process. Locals ultimately discovered the body of the accused on Wednesday night. The police have launched an investigation into the tragic incident.
