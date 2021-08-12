Achieve corona vaccination target: Rama Giddaiah

Kurnool: The District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr B Rama Giddaiah ordered the Primary Health Care (PHC) Centers to achieve corona vaccination target. He visited Dhone and inspected Urban Health Care center on Thursday. Later he convened a meeting with the doctors of the concerned PHCs in the mandal.

Speaking on the occassion, Dr B Rama Giddaiah said that the doctors need to educate people to get corona vaccination. The people are in an illusion state that they may develop health problems if vaccinated. At this juncture, the doctors, Nurses, ANMs and health workers need to instill awareness among the prople about the advantages of corona vaccine and encourage them to get the vaccine, said Dr Rama Giddaiah.

He further said that, under all circumstances, the PHCs should achieve the target within the given point of time. Responding to DMHO the concerned PHC doctors said that they will achieve the target without fail.

Dr. Vijay Bhaskar of Malkapuram PHC, Peapully PHCz Dr Imtiyaz Khan, Kotha Burju PHC, Dr Ramesh, Jaladurgam PHC, Dr Vani Sree and others participated.