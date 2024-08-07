Achieve drip, sprinkler irrigation targets: Collector to officials

Chittoor: Collector Sumit Kumar emphasised the importance of drip and sprinkler cultivation during a review meeting at the District Collectorate on Tuesday.

The meeting included the participation of officials from agriculture, horticulture and silk industry departments, focusing on the distribution of irrigation equipment under the Andhra Pradesh Micro Irrigation Scheme.

Collector Kumar highlighted the State’s initiative to support farmers by offering subsidised equipment for drip and sprinkler irrigation. The goal for the upcoming year is to cover 21,000 hectares, with an immediate target of 3,500 hectares to be achieved as part of a 100-day action plan.

He stressed the need for swift registration of farmers to meet these targets. To facilitate this, the Collector called for a coordinated effort among officials at the constituency, mandal and ward levels, as well as the active involvement of welfare assistants in the secretariats. He noted that e-crop registration is ongoing and urged that field-level staff provide farmers with necessary information and support for registering their irrigation needs.

He also discussed the horticulture plantation target under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, which aims to cover 7,500 acres. Currently, 5500 acres have been identified and the focus will be on locating the remaining 2,000 acres.

District horticulture officer Madhusudan Reddy outlined the subsidy structure for drip irrigation. Small farmers with less than five acres can receive up to Rs 2.18 lakh, with a 90 per cent subsidy, while those with 5 to 10 acres are eligible for a maximum of Rs 3.46 lakh with a 70 per cent subsidy. Farmers with 5 to 10 acres can receive a 55 per cent subsidy.

District agriculture officer Murali Krishna reported that 259 hectares have been registered for e-crop. The meeting was attended by APMIP P Balasubramaniam, district silk industry department officer Sobharani and other

officials.