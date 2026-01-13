Achievements of Dr Yellapragada remembered

Vijayawada: On the birth anniversary of legendary scientist Dr Yellapragada Subbarow, Research Day celebrations were held in a grand manner at Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (Dr NTRUHS) here on Monday.

As part of the programme, the statue of Dr Yellapragada Subbarow was ceremoniously unveiled by health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav. Rich tributes were paid on the occasion to Dr Subbarow, whose pioneering discoveries transformed modern medicine and continue to influence global healthcare.

Principals and vice-principals of 36 medical colleges and affiliated dental colleges took part in the programme.

Dr Subbarow is globally acclaimed as a pioneer of modern biochemistry. His groundbreaking contributions include the discovery of Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) as the primary energy currency of the cell, a fundamental principle of modern biological sciences.

He also contributed to the development of Methotrexate, a life-saving drug used in the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders, and inspired the discovery of the first broad-spectrum antibiotic, paving the way for modern antimicrobial therapy.

The Research Day celebrations were followed by the distribution of Research Awards to faculty members, postgraduate students, interns and MBBS students for their outstanding contributions and innovations, with the objective of promoting scientific inquiry and a robust research culture.

The prestigious Dr Yellapragada Subbarow Award was presented to Dr Lokeswara Rao Sajja, senior consultant and Cardiothoracic Surgeon and director of cardiovascular surgical research, Star Hospitals, Hyderabad. He also delivered the keynote address on ‘Past, Present and Future of Medical Research.’

Health and medical secretary Saurabh Gaur, APSCHE chairman Dr K Madhu Murthy and other dignitaries attended.