Act on encroachments within a month: MLA Daggubati

Anantapur: Urban MLA Daggubati has instructed municipal officials to take strict action against encroachments on municipal lands within the next one month. He issued these directives during a meeting held with municipal officials at the &B Guest House here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner Balaswamy, officials from Public Health, Engineering, and Town Planning departments.

The MLA emphasised the need to install fencing around Central Park and other encroached sites to prevent further illegal occupation. He warned that there should be no complaints regarding these issues after a month. He also directed that all vacant plots should be kept clean and free from garbage or debris. Highlighting public grievances, he pointed out that some garbage collection vehicles were not covering certain colonies. He urged officials to visit the areas personally and rectify such issues. Regarding unauthorized constructions, the MLA called for a serious and proactive approach. He instructed the Town Planning department to identify all illegal structures and take necessary action.

Additionally, he emphasized that no colony should face drinking water shortages during the summer. He ordered daily monitoring of water supply across the urban areas to ensure uninterrupted access to potable water.