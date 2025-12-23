Veterinary Doctor T. Kalpana Receives Kisan Seva Ratna Award

Nagarkurnool: On the occasion of National Farmers’ Day, the Gandhi Gyan Pratishthan – Gandhi Global Family, Hyderabad, organized a state-level awards ceremony at Nakirekal in Nalgonda district, where the Kisan Seva Ratna Awards were presented.

As part of this program, Dr. T. Kalpana from Nagarkurnool district was selected as the Best Veterinary Doctor and was honored with the Kisan Seva Ratna Award. The award was conferred in recognition of her dedicated services in the field of animal husbandry and for providing timely and accessible veterinary medical care to farmers.

On receiving the award, officials of the District Animal Husbandry Department, colleagues, friends, and well-wishers congratulated Dr. Kalpana. The organizers stated that the Kisan Seva Ratna Award is presented to individuals who demonstrate outstanding commitment and excellence in serving the farming community.