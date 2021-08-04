Action as per norms, insists government

Amaravati: Condemning the reports published in a section of media on the closure of Amara Raja Batteries and its reported move to shift the plant to neighbouring state, secretary, forests and environment, GSRKR Vijaykumar said that the state government acted as per rules and there is no vindictive attitude towards the company.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Vijaykumar said that the state government issued stop production notices to 64 companies and closure notice to 50 industries on charges of violating pollution control norms. In case of closure order, power supply will be disconnected. The companies can resume production after fulfilling the pollution control norms.

He said the state government conducted random inspection of the Amara Raja Batteries units at Tirupati and in Chittoor district twice and issued show-cause notices. When the company filed a petition in High Court against the government order, the court issued 4 weeks stay orders and directed the state government to appoint a committee to study the pollution levels and submit a report to the court, Vijayakumar explained.

The secretary said that the technical team after inspection, noticed lead content in the water released by the batteries company.

He said as a result of the failure of the company to meet the pollution control norms, the water released by the company was polluting nearby Mallemadugu, Gollapalli and Nayudu tanks and lead content was found in the water.

As per the 'polluter pays' principle, the company has to pay for environment compensation. He said the state government submitted a report to the High Court after conducting an inspection by the technical committee.

He said the lead content is also found in the blood samples of the employees working in the industry.

The domestic waste released by the company was also causing irreparable damage, he claimed.

The secretary asserted that Pollution Control Board will initiate steps to protect the environment and give priority to human life in case of violation of pollution control norms by any company.