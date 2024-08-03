Live
Just In
Action sought against Samagra Shiksha officials
Addl project coordinator is accused of misleading SC/ST associations on rule of reservation for admissions into KGBVs
Srikakulam : SC/ST associations’ leaders demanded stringent action demanded against Samagra Shiksha (SS) additional project coordinator (APC) Ronanki Jayaprakash accusing him of misleading both district collector and SC & ST associations on rule of reservations.
According to SC and ST unions leaders, the APC provided wrong information regarding reservations for SC and ST categories. On July 29, the SC and ST associations registered their grievances with district collector on violation rule of reservation for SC and ST students at Kasturbha Gandhi Balika Vidyalayams (KGBV) from Class-VI to Intermediate. But the APC provided wrong information to the district collector and also to the SC and ST unions’ representatives. The SC and ST unions searched for government orders on implementation of rule of reservations at KGBVs for admissions of students.
On Friday, the leaders of the unions and Democratic Teachers’ Federation representatives submitted the copies of rules to district collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and demanded him to suspend the APC and register a criminal case against him under the SC and ST atrocities Act as he curtailed rights of the students belonging to SC and ST categories.