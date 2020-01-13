Actor-Director S Srinivasa Reddy likely to be appointed as new SVBC Chairman
Soon after the former SVBC chairman Prudhvi Raj has tendered the resignation in the wake of the release of an audiotape comprising telephonic conversation with a lady employee of TTD, the government is likely to appoint Srinivasa Reddy as new SVBC chairman. Srinivasa Reddy is known to be a close associate of late YS Rajsekhar Reddy.
The TTD EO YV Subba Reddy who has held a meeting with TTD officials over the controversy on Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel on Monday is reportedly looking forward to appointing S Srinivasa Reddy as new SVBC chairman.
SV Srinivasa Reddy is known to be a Tollywood actor, director and producer who made films like Damurakam, Tata Birla MAdhyalo Laila and Ragaal 24 Gantallo.
It is a known fact that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has ordered the probe by its vigilance wing into the purported telephonic conversation of Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) chairman Prudhvi Raj with a woman employee. TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy ordered the probe after the audiotape circulated on social media on Sunday.