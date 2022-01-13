Actor Nagarjuna responds to Chiranjeevi's meeting with YS Jagan, says it is for the cause of Tollywood

Tollywood actor Nagarjuna made key remarks on the meeting between Chiranjeevi and CM YS Jagan. Nagarjuna said that Chiranjeevi had asked for Jagan's appointment a week ago and today Jagan had invited Chiranjeevi.



He said that the latter has met Jagan for the cause of Tollywood. Nagarjuna said Chiranjeevi would bring industry issues to the attention of CM Jagan and opined that he could not go to Jagan with Chiranjeevi due to the release of Bangarraju's film.



Meanwhile, Megastar Chiranjeevi's meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held at CM camp office Tadepalli ends. Chiranjeevi arrived at CM Jagan's residence in Tadepalli from Gannavaram Airport at 1 pm on Thursday and discussed various issues with the Chief Minister.

The lunch meeting, which lasted for almost an hour and a half, seemed to discuss the issue of movie ticket prices, the problems of the movie industryand the recent developments. The meeting has mainly discussed on issues of the film industry. There are reports that Chiranjeevi has told Jagan that he will be coming as a team again soon to chalk out a plan to resolve the issues.