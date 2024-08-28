Actor Raghu Babu joins SP to create road safety awareness

Ongole: Film actor Raghu Babu and the Prakasam district Superintendent of Police AR Damodar led a unique awareness campaign on road safety and traffic rules for students and youth here on Tuesday.



The SP and Raghu Babu wearing helmet rode motorcycles from the District Police Office to the Mini Stadium passing through various junctions such as Kurnool Road Junction, RTC Bus Stand, Addanki Bus Stand Centre, Kothapatnam Bus Stand Centre, and Nellore Bus Stand Centre.

They addressed the students on the importance of helmet usage, the dangers of drug abuse, and adherence to road safety norms at the stadium.

He urged riders to wear helmets and follow traffic rules strictly and warned everyone against triple-riding, over speeding, and minors driving the vehicles. He encouraged the citizens to report any information about drug-related activities to the local police, Dial 112, or the police WhatsApp number 9121102266, assuring that the informants’ details would be kept confidential.

Actor Raghu Babu explained the value of life and urged people to ensure safety by wearing helmets and seat belts. He advised the youth to stay away from drugs and lead healthy lives. The Additional SP (Admin) K Nageswara Rao, Additional SP (Crime) Sridhar Rao, DSPs from different divisions, and students from local colleges were present.