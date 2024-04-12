Live
Adala Prabhakar Reddy daughter campaigns in Nellore Rural constituency
Adala Himabindu, the daughter of YSR Congress Party MLA candidate Adala Prabhakar Reddy, has started an extensive door-to-door election campaign in Nellore Rural Constituency. She highlighted that her father has entered politics solely for the purpose of public service and emphasized that the comprehensive development of the constituency is only possible with his leadership.
The election campaign, organized for the victory of Adala Prabhakar Reddy in Nakkalagunta area of the 20th Municipal Corporation Division, saw a warm welcome from the local residents. Adala Himabindu urged the people to support her father's vision of achieving a target of 1500 crore rupees for the development of the constituency and to vote for him and Vijaya Sai Reddy, the YCP MP candidate, in the upcoming general elections on 13th May.
The campaign, under the guidance of Nellore Vijaya Dairy Chairman Kondreddy Rangareddy, witnessed a large turnout of women who actively participated in the event. Various local leaders and party members joined Adala Himabindu in the door-to-door campaign, including Duvvuru Nagesh Reddy, Vakati Venkataramana Reddy, and AP MSME Director Pasam Srinivas.
Overall, the house-to-house election campaign led by Adala Himabindu received a positive response from the people of Nellore Rural Constituency, who expressed their support for Adala Prabhakar Reddy and the YSR Congress Party.