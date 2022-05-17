Adali to become picnic hotspot

Parvathipuram (Seethampeta): Adali, a remote area in Seethampeta agency of Patvathipuram district to be included in the tourism map and will be developed as a tourism spot. Kumbha Ravi Babu, state Scheduled Tribe (ST) Commission chairman, visited the Seethampeta mandal on Monday.

He was impressed after observing the natural beauty of the area. As part of his tour, he visited Adali tourism viewpoint. Hiramandalam reservoir of Srikakulam district and other green natural scenic locations can be viewed from the viewpoint.

Ravi Babu said it would be one of the most attractive viewpoints in the Manyam district. The chairman said under Central financial assistant scheme more tourism spots will be developed with adequate infrastructure facility so that employment can be generated for the local tribals.

He said tourism places have to be identified and developed fully. He suggested to local tribals to make the local food items, gift articles and other things available here for the convenience of tourists. He also visited Adali and interacted with the public.

He said the commission had been working for the upliftment of tribals. Villagers urged the chairman to make basic facilities available in the area. They also appealed to him to sanction house pattas and ROFR pattas so that people may not suffer and earn their livelihood through it.

Palakonda MLA Vishwasarai Kalavathi, said that the area had many attractive places and requested support for the development of these places so that the area can be a destiny of tourists.