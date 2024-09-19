Live
Just In
Adani Group Announces Rs. 25 Crore Aid for Flood-Hit Andhra Pradesh
The Adani Group has stepped in to assist Andhra Pradesh, which has been severely affected by recent torrential rains and flooding. In a generous gesture, the Adani Foundation has announced a financial aid package of Rs. 25 crore to support the state's recovery efforts.
Gautam Adani made the announcement on social media platform 'X', expressing the group's commitment to aiding the communities that have suffered significant losses due to the natural calamity.
To formalize this support, Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports, was seen handing over the cheques to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The contribution aims to provide much-needed relief to the affected areas and help restore normalcy in the lives of those impacted by the disaster.