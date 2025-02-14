Adani-Modi-Trump: An unethical alliance: Tulasi Reddy

Kadapa: Former Rajya Sabha MP and APCC chief spokesperson Dr Narreddy Tulasi Reddy criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging an unethical alliance with Adani and Trump.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, he said that Modi prioritises Gautam Adani over the nation’s interests, calling Adani as the ‘soul’ of the Prime Minister. He expressed concern over the inhumane treatment of 104 Indian migrants deported from US on February 5. He condemned the Modi government for failing to protest against their mistreatment, comparing it unfavorably with nations like Mexico, which repatriated its citizens respectfully.

Dr Tulasi Reddy accused Adani of paying Rs 2,100 crore as bribe to secure solar energy agreements in five Indian States, including Rs 1,750 crore in Andhra Pradesh. He also highlighted Modi’s alleged intervention to halt the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act enforcement in favor of Adani.

The APCC spokesperson urged the State government to declare the State secretariat, Assembly, and key offices as ‘free zones’ to ensure equal opportunities for all, similar to the previous practice in undivided Andhra Pradesh.