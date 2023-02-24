Adani to execute power projects in Seema by 2028

Puttaparthi (Sathya Sai): The final Detailed Project Report for the 500 MW Pumped Storage Hybrid Green Energy project by the Adani group at the Chitravathi Reservoir in the district is in its final stage of planning. Project works will commence soon this year, according to NREDCAP district manager Kodandarama Murthy.

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) which entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the state government after winning bids for setting up four solar projects, two of which are in Rayalaseema districts and the other two in Parvathipuram district in the north Andhra, is set to execute the nearly Rs 16,000 crore worth four plants of 3,700 megawatts with an estimated employment generation of around 10,000 in all its 4 projects.

"However, for another 3,500 mw of solar power generation in the Rayalaseema region of Mylavaram over Soma Sila project and at Avuku in Kurnool district, a detailed project report is being prepared by AGEL to the state government," NREDCAP district manager Kodanda Rama Murthy told The Hans India.

The State government contemplates to additionally produce 6,400 MW of generation capacity in the State to supply free power to the agriculture sector. The projects, which will commence works execution in early 2023, are likely to be completed them by 2028, sources in the government said. The sources also ruled out impact of Adani shares crash on the establishment of the power projects in Andhra Pradesh.

The Adani power projects are being established under the state government's new renewable power export policy. The government will also get a revenue of Rs 3,000 crore on power storage systems under the renewable energy power projects.