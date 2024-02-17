Adari Anand Kumar attends free english training program

Adari Anand Kumar attended a training program organized for candidates seeking free English language training. The program, called "Is English - Free Training," was conducted by Medha Chiranjeevi.

During the Orientation & Awareness Seminar held at the Visakha Dairy School Auditorium, Mr. Adari Anand Kumar emphasized the importance of learning English while also respecting the Telugu language. He addressed the students and highlighted how the program was initiated to assist unemployed young individuals who were facing difficulties finding employment due to their lack of English language proficiency.

Taking into consideration the future prospects of the students, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has modernized schools and established English medium schools as an alternative to private institutions. Mr. Adari Anand Kumar encouraged all women and youth to take advantage of this opportunity.

For further information, interested individuals can contact the following numbers: 9000818467, 9000938467.



Medha Chiranjeevi, another key participant in the program, stressed the importance of mastering the English language. He advised the students to strive towards their desired goals and assured them that learning English without fear would prove valuable in the future.

Mr. Sridhar Reddy, Government Advisor for Skill Development and Job Fers, urged everyone to make use of this opportunity and become proficient in English.

Besides Mr. Adari Anand Kumar, YSRCP Western Constituency Observers Rahman, Ward Corporators, Mandal Party Presidents, JCS Cluster Convenors, Leaders, Workers, Volunteers, Householders, JCS Army, Students, and Social Media Coordinators also attended the program.

Shri Adari Anand Kumar, Chairman of Visakha Dairy and APMSMEDC, and Coordinator of Visakha West Constituency, expressed his gratitude for the participants' attendance and support.